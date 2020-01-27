Director X: Who is the October Faction co-director?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

The October Faction which revolves around monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen and their teenage twins as they battle the supernatural in the fictional Pleasantville in upstate New York was based on a graphic novel of the same name written by Steve Niles and Damien Worm.

The show stars Tamara Taylor, previously of Bones and Altered Carbon, and John Charles Mackenzie, who starred in The Aviator and The Wolf of Wall Street.

The show’s been adapted to the small screen by Damien Kindler. It has a number of co-directors such as Megan Follows, who is responsible for Wynnona Earp, Mina Shum, who did Murdoch Mysteries, David Frazee, who did Da Vinci’s Inquest. Finally, they are joined by the intriguingly named Director X.

Who is Director X?

Director X was (formerly known as Little X) was born Julien Christian Lutz in the Greater Toronto area in Canada. He has directed music videos, movies, and commercials.

According to his website, Directorxfilms.com, he was born on October 31st, 1975, in Ontario, Canada, and he is of Trinidadian and Swiss descent. On moving to New York City, he became the protege of pioneering music director Hype Williams.

His website also says he is known for directing high-budget, visually distinctive videos for famous artists, including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Fifth Harmony, Wiz Khalifa, Usher, John Mayer, Korn, Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul and many more.

He is the founder of popprok.com, which “specializes in popular culture storytelling through commercial work, branded content, and music videos.”

In 2018, he directed a remake of the 1972 blaxploitation movie Superfly about a successful drug dealer who wants to retire but decides to pull off one more score before he goes. In the meantime, he has to deal with trigger happy colleagues and the police.

Director X is prolific on social media

Director X’s Instagram account has 187,000 followers, where he mostly posts about projects he’s working on. He recently posted a picture while working on a song, Life is Good with Future featuring Drake. Hopefully, Drake had to put up with less booing this time.

Director X’s Twitter account has over 27,000 followers. He posts a lot on political matters, all of which indicate he is leaning towards being a liberal on the political spectrum.

The October Faction, which premiered on Netflix January 23, 2020, has been a hit with viewers. Let’s hope we get a second series.

Catch Season 1 of the October Faction on currently on Netflix.