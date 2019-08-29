Dillon the Hacker: Tributes pour in following reports of his death

Tributes have poured in on social media following the announcement that YouTuber Dillon the Hacker (Dylan Prescott Henderson) died a month ago at the age of 20.

The news of the death of the YouTuber first broke yesterday by Twitter user MC Selma (@twtselma) who reported that Dillon passed away a month ago.

MC Selma explained in a series of tweets that Dillon the Hacker’s friends kept the news private over the last month out of respect for his family.

She explained Dillon’s friends are announcing his passing now after his family agreed they could make it public.

Cause of death

The cause of death remains unknown as MC Selma declined to share information. She explained that she could not share information because they did not want personal information getting out after his family asked for privacy.

“His friends and I are blown away with the amount of support he is receiving. Thank you all so much,” she tweeted. “I just ask that you do not ask for any more details, especially regarding how he passed away. thank you.”

“We don’t want any personal information getting out there, and his family would like privacy,” she added.

New’s of Dillon’s death was first greeted with caution and skepticism

MC Selma’s announcement was at first greeted with a lot of caution and skepticism by many Twitter users. YouTuber Keemstar feared it might be another death hoax.

However, other Twitter users who knew Dillon corroborated MC Selma’s sad announcement.

Tributes pour in on Twitter

Tributes have been pouring in on Twitter since Dillon the Hacker’s friends confirmed he died about a month ago. One of the first to pay tribute was his “archenemy,” YouTube star PewDiePie.

Who was Dillon the Hacker?

Dillon the Hacker, whose real name was Dylan Prescott Henderson, was born in Mesa, Arizona, on November 5, 1998.

He joined the YouTuber community in 2014 and his gained popularity due to his satirical vlogs targeting popular YouTubers such as PewDiePie, VanossGaming, and Smosh.

His satirical videos targeting PewDiePie sparked the so-called PewDiePie vs. Dillon the Hacker Wars.

One of his first popular satirical videos was “PewDiePie roast…. PewDiePie sucks!” in which he threatened to take over the YouTuber’s channel and snatch his then-girlfriend Marzia Bisognin.

Another video uploaded in July 2014, titled “PewDiePie has surrendered. Dillon the Hacker wins,” received more than 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Dillon the Hacker’s YouTube channel was terminated in 2016, but it was eventually reinstated, reportedly with PewDiePie’s active support.

Dillon the Hacker was grateful that PewDiePie helped him to get his channel back and they became friends. He also traveled to England to meet PewDiePie.

However, after he returned from England, he complained that PewDiePie ignored him and treated him like a fangirl when they met in England. So in response, he declared he was reopening his war against PewDiePie.

During PewDiePie’s subscriber war with Indian entertainment company T-series, Dillon uploaded another satirical video. He claimed he created T-series to fulfill his goal of defeating PewDiePie.