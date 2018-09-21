Did Tristan Thompson get caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian again?

Just days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth, the KUWTK family was hit with one of the most shocking cheating scandals they had ever been through. Tristan Thompson was caught on film and in photos with multiple other women, and everything we knew and loved about their relationship came tumbling apart.

Tristan quickly became the villain, and many Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans were hoping that Khloe would dump her unfaithful boyfriend, but she didn’t. Instead, she opted to stay together and try to work things out.

Not everyone agreed with Khloe, but it’s her relationship and her choice. Even then, Tristan should have known that KUWTK fans would be keeping an eye out for any shady behavior whenever he’s seen in public without his famous girlfriend.

Several months have gone by since, and there wasn’t a peep about any potential Tristan Thompson cheating until now. After he was spotted leaving a Hollywood club with not one, but two women who were not Khloe Kardashian, reports and photos have begun circulating at lightning speed.

Ugh, This Is Why the Internet Thinks Tristan Thompson Is Cheating on Khloé Kardashian Again https://t.co/zEaa8vqbBf pic.twitter.com/nfGs2yPj6Q — Women Who Trade (@womenwhotradefx) September 21, 2018

Khloe Kardashian was reportedly at home with baby True while Tristan hit up the party scene with a group of guys. However, The Daily Mail reports that when Tristan was exiting the club, two women were with his group.

After Tristan spotted the photographers who were documenting his evening out, Tristan left the women and entered a car. The two women were said to have followed some of the Cav’s star’s crew to another car.

It didn’t take long after the new Tristan Thompson cheating rumors started to circulate before more reports about his night out without Khloe started coming in. This time, they didn’t paint the NBA star in a bad light, but instead, it looked like they were trying to diffuse the scandalous story from the night before.

People reports that an “onlooker” shared their observations about Tristan’s solo club experience and claimed that he wasn’t interacting with women. Instead, he was said to be sitting at a table with the rest of his crew, and he kept things “very low-key.”

“There were other girls hanging around the table, but Tristan didn’t really interact with them,” the source told People. “His friends chatted with girls, but Tristan was very low-key.”

Technically, Tristan Thompson didn’t get caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian this time. However, KUWTK fans are still keeping an eye out in case he does.

It was recently learned that Khloe would be moving back to Cleveland with Tristan for the start of the NBA season. We have to wonder if she’s making the big move back to spend more time with her man or to keep a closer eye on him.