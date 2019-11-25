Did Jenna Dewan shade Camila Cabello at the 2019 AMAs?

Jenna Dewan has been accused of shading Camila Cabello at the 2019 American Music Awards. Social media exploded with fans calling out the actress for what viewers believed Jenna said during Camila’s performance of Señorita with Shawn Mendes.

The cameras panned to Jenna, catching her whispering something to her stylist, Brad Goreski. Twitter immediately became a debate regarding what was said, with several users convinced Jenna was hating on Camila’s performance.

One user said it looked like Jenna called Camila “so extra,” while another believed she commented on the singer being “all over” her hunky boyfriend, Shawn, on stage. The one thing social media users agreed on, was it certainly looked like the World of Dance star rolled her eyes and was not impressed with the performance at all.

did jenna dewan just say, "she's always all over him" and then roll her eyes? the reactions to this señorita performance are killing me. #amas #AMAs2019 — thomas (@thomasschartner) November 25, 2019

Jenna’s unexpected viral moment did not paint the actress in a good light. She eventually caught wind of all the criticism and theories that she had shaded Camila. The pregnant dancer used Instagram Stories on her way home from the AMAs to share a video setting the record straight.

So, to answer the question about whether Jenna Dewan shaded Camila Cabello at the 2019 AMAs? No, she did not! The Step Up star gushed over the performance and expressed that she has nothing but love for the singer. Jenna was confused by all of the accusations that she shaded Camila because the actress is a huge fan.

Brad popped into the video to support Jenna and confirm that the two were having the best time during the performance. He explained they were dancing to Senorita because both he and Jenna are obsessed with the song. Jenna chimed in to add that Senorita is her favorite tune.

Jenna was a presenter at the AMAs. She, alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, introduced Halsey’s performance. Based on her social media shares, Jenna was enjoying herself at the awards show and dancing the night away.