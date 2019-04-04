Did Jay-Z set up a trust fund for Nipsey Hussle’s kids? It appears to be a fake story

An unconfirmed report claiming Roc Nation mogul Jay-Z set up a $15 million dollar trust fund for Nipsey Hussle’s children appears to be fake news.

Many celebrities and fans are mourning the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead outside of his Marathon clothing store near Hyde Park in Crenshaw.

Amid the outpouring of grief, many conspiracy theories surrounding Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death spread on social media. One major story was the conspiracy that the government assassinated Hussle over a Dr. Sebi documentary.

In 2013, a young Nipsey Hussle showed his entrepreneurial flair by selling his mixtape while other Hip-Hop artists were putting mixtapes out for free. An impressed Jay-Z bought 100 copies of Hussle’s “Crenshaw” mixtape at $100 each for a total of $10,000.

Hussle’s unconventional marketing generated headlines for his mixtape and a co-sign from rap royalty. This ongoing connection between Hussle and Jay-Z likely led to the hoax story about a trust fund for his children.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle is being remembered for his community work as much as his music https://t.co/ciFlOwMiCZ — Quartz (@qz) April 3, 2019

South Africa’s Times Live reports the fake news story originated on a Hip-Hop blog looking to generate traffic following Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death.

Jay-Z’s wife Beyoncé shared her condolences to Hussle’s family following the news about the 33-year-old’s murder.

The singer posted a childhood photo of Hussle with the following caption: “I’m praying with every ounce of my heart for your family. Rest In Peace, Nipsey.”

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to the Jay-Z trust fund story.

Jay Z ✊ pic.twitter.com/LXhOELWjRg — Ur Side Chick BF 🇨🇦 (@__mrpedro) April 4, 2019

Even though I highly doubt this possiblity, if this viral rumor ends up to be true that’s dope. I’m sure Jay Z was moved in someway to privately extend graciousness to Nipsey’s family. Let friends, family and fans mourn in peace without clickbait and stop sharing fake news. pic.twitter.com/jQxz7dunbi — DeMicia (@_miciagirl) April 4, 2019

not ONE credible website reported jay z setting up a trust fund for nipsey hussle's kids. just one particular website known for clickbait and posting fake news. google is your friend. — Instagram: @DoggieDiamonds (@DoggieDiamonds) April 4, 2019

Neither Jay-Z nor Roc Nation has released an official statement on the story. Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer is in police custody.

Victory Lap has reached #1 on the iTunes charts. pic.twitter.com/sXI8UCgaiy — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) April 1, 2019

Hussle’s Grammy-nominated debut album Victory Lap climbed back up the Billboard charts as fans celebrate his life and legacy.