DHL: Frank Ocean drops new single, announces invite-only PrEP+ parties and his fans are here for it

Frank Ocean is back, and his fans are here for it. Ocean resurrected his radio show on Beats for a special episode, when he debuted the new single DHL.

The track has a psychedelic vibe that includes references to oral sex and mail-order drug deliveries. It was produced by Boys Noize.

The single was released with an image of a man sitting in a chair with one arm raised and a bag over his head. This pose matches one of the 13 silhouettes underneath the image, leading fans to believe that the single is part of a 13 track album.

Fans on Twitter were excited to see Ocean finally release some music. The song is Ocean’s first release since his cover of the Audrey Hepburn classic Moon River in 2018. His last original track, Provider, was released in 2017.

One Twitter fan wrote, “Listen here b****- Frank Ocean is a musical genius and NO ONE can do what he does. you may continue scrolling..”

Another fan tweeted, “I got to say frank ocean really dropped that slow bass… I’m hyped”.

Some fans predict that this is a part of an album, instead of just a single. One fan tweeted, “HAS SOMEBODY NOTICE THIS, NOT BEING OPTMISTIC BUT ALBUM COMING SOON 100% CONFIRMED???? The selected symbol (from pic2) is the cover, so maybe there’ll be more Frank Ocean songs???????????? DHL”.

Prior to releasing the song, Ocean hosted an invite-only party at his new queer nightclub PrEP in New York City. The invitation read, “Frank Ocean will be hosting PrEP+ on Thursday, October 17th in NYC with @ GAYLETTER. ‘PrEP+ is the first in a series of nights; an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance. PrEP+ will welcome globally celebrated DJs. PrEP+ welcomes everyone.'”

PrEP stands for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, which is medication to prevent the spread of HIV. In a press release announcing Ocean’s new invite-only parties, the name was explained.

“The night is named PrEP+ as an homage to what could have been of the 1980s NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) — which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDS for those who are not infected but are at high risk — had been invented in that era.”

Many fans are pointing to this as more proof of Frank Ocean’s sexuality, which he spoke on in 2012 during an interview with GQ.

“I’ll respectfully say that life is dynamic and comes along with dynamic experiences, and the same sentiment that I have towards genres of music, I have towards a lot of labels and boxes and sh*t,” Ocean said, before adding. “As a writer, as a creator, I’m giving you my experiences. But just take what I give you. You ain’t got to pry beyond that. I’m giving you what I feel like you can feel.”