Detroit Lions’ Marvin Jones Jr. says 6-month-old son Marlo has died: ‘You have gained wings’

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Detroit Lions’ wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., took to social media over the weekend to share the devastating news of the death of his 6-month-old son Marlo.

Jones revealed in an emotional post to his Instagram on Saturday that Marlo, his youngest son, died on Friday. The cause of death was not revealed.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us.”

Jones went on to pay tribute to his departed son, saying the boy brought his family joy with his smile and energy. He then expressed sorrow that they never got a chance to hear his first words and to see him run with his siblings. He said the family would always remember him.

“You have gained your wings,” he added at the end of the touching tribute.

Friends, colleagues, and fans have been sharing condolences on social media. The Detroit Lions released a statement expressing support for Marvin and his wife Jazmyn.

The Green Bay Packers also tweeted condolences.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the Jones family & the Lions organization during this difficult time. https://t.co/ogWBl3eiyj — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 29, 2019

The Green Bay Packers face off against the Lions on Sunday.

Marlo’s death came a few days after Jones shared a holiday video showing a happy family wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. Marlo also appeared in the video.

“Merry Christmas. Many Blessings to all from the Jones,'” Marvin captioned the video.

Marlo was Marvin and Jazmyn’s youngest child. The infant had three older brothers, Marvin III, Mareon, and Murrell, and a sister, three-year-old Mya.

Jones, 29, is currently sidelined due to an injury and he will not play with the Lions against the Green Bay Packers today. He was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during the December 8 game in which the Lions lost 20-7 to the Vikings.