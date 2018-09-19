Desiigner on Black Ink Crew: All you need to know about the American rapper

In the premiere episode of Black Ink Crew Season 7, rapper Desiigner stops by the parlor to get a tattoo.

The 21-year-old rapper is best known for his 2016 single Panda. Kanye West heavily sampled the hit record on his record, Father Stretch, My Hands, Pt. 2 and signed the rapper to his label GOOD Music.

The breakout single was not without controversy. Desiigner has been accused of sounding like Atlanta rapper Future. Many fans have claimed that their music is so similar that you can’t tell the rappers apart.

Both Future and Desiigner have thrown subliminal insults at each other but have not addressed the feud directly.

As a testament to his talent, the New York rapper turned his viral XXL Freshman Freestyle into a hit song titled Timmy Turner.

Desiigner released an EP earlier this year but is yet to release his first studio album. The Panda rapper isn’t the first Hip Hop guest on the series. Nicki Minaj recently appeared on Black Ink Crew Chicago where she received a tattoo from Ryan Henry.

So why is the rapper appearing on the premiere of Black Ink Crew Season 7? Desiigner is releasing a new single with Lil Pump titled Overseas, which is yet to receive a release date.

Catch Desiigner on Black Ink Crew Season 7 two-hour premiere airing on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.