Derick Dillard shares MLK Jr. quote about equality and gets dragged by followers

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Derick Dillard is being slammed for his Martin Luther King Jr. post calling for equality. He shared a quote from him on a photo that read, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Followers of Jill Duggar’s husband were shocked to see him support Martin Luther King Jr. The caption about working towards his vision of equality was confusing for some. Derick Dillard has made it clear that he doesn’t support the LGBTQ community, something that has garnered him a lot of attention on social media.

One commenter pointed out his intolerance for anyone different than him. Derick Dillard walked right into this one.

He attacked Jazz Jennings, the star of I Am Jazz on TLC, on social media. It got so bad that TLC had to step in and comment that they do not have a working relationship with Derick Dillard. That is why viewers thought Jill Duggar and her husband left Counting On, but that wasn’t the case at all.

There is some speculation that Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar may be beginning to have a new outlook on life.

Read More Derick Dillard reveals he and Jill Duggar need permission to go to the Duggar compound

He is in law school and is being exposed to more worldly things. She remains a stay at home mom who sometimes struggles to raise the two little boys she has. Could they be leaning away from the strict Duggar beliefs and be moving towards acceptance of their own?

A lot has changed over several weeks for the Dillards and the Duggars.

Derick Dillard has not been shy about telling followers what happens with Jim Bob Duggar. He confirmed he and Jill walked away from Counting On because of money issues, and now, it looks like there may be a permanent rift between the families.

Could this post be a new leaf in Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar’s life?