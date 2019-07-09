Derick Dillard claps back at troll for saying son ‘looks gay’ on Instagram

Derick Dillard has really caused some waves on social media after sharing a collage of photos. He posted photos of what the family did over the long weekend, and now, headlines are popping up all over the place.

First, Derick Dillard was drug through coals for suggesting that Jill Duggar had a higher education than just her GED and midwife certification. He insisted she attended college and has a degree in theology. There is no evidence to back it up, just Derick’s word.

Now, Jill and Derick Dillard’s son, Israel has become the target of some not-so-nice commentary. In the comments on the latest post on Derick’s Instagram, a follower said his oldest son “looked gay.” Of course, the former reality star retorted with, “what does a gay person look like??”

Both fans and critics know where Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar stand on the issue of homosexuality. They are staunchly against it, and the comment about their toddler son was likely made to send them over the edge. After all, Derick isn’t known for keeping a cool head on social media.

Despite the distaste for Derick Dillard and his opinions, attacking a child is never the way to go. Several fans have banded together to call out the original poster, but some of the things being said aren’t much better.

Despite the poor choices and personal attacks made on Jazz Jennings by Derick Dillard, throwing a little boy into the mix is the lowest of the low.

Currently, the comment remains on Derick Dillard’s Instagram post but it likely won’t be left there for long. The former reality stars often tend to clean up the hate that gets posted on a regular basis.