Derick Dillard brags Jill Duggar will teach their children- Claims homeschooled children ‘exceed their peers’

Derick Dillard appears to make any situation worse when he opens his mouth. After the backlash he received for his comments about TLC while his in-laws are still airing on the network, the former reality star is now watching as his wife’s teaching abilities are judged on social media.

Twitter seems to be the place to go when Derick Dillard wants to rant. After a fan commented about how lucky he was to be in law school and asked whether his children will get the same opportunity he got by going to public school. Of course, that is not what will be happening.

In his response, Derick explained that homeschooled children often exceed their peers. It isn’t shocking that Jill Duggar will be the teacher at home with her children as that is the way they were brought up.

Public school is likely not an option for any of the Duggar grandchildren as long as Michelle and Jim Bob have any say in the matter.

I have the blessing of having a wife who is willing to school them at home. Many homeschoolers not only have the same opportunities, but exceed their peers. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) September 14, 2018

Some critics have begun to tease and troll Derick Dillard because of his comments.

Jill Duggar has been talked about all over social media for her basic and as some would say.” gross” recipes. If she can’t follow basic instructions for cooking, how is she going to teach her children what they need to know before sending them on their way into the world?

Of course, Derick is in law school at the moment. This has brought up talk about a future as a lawyer and what he and Jill will do to be active members of society. Derick has managed to get himself fired from Counting On and now, he has to figure out a way for the family to make money to sustain their lifestyle.

Jill Duggar has already schooling with Israel and when she shared her reward chest, she got plenty of pushback because of the treats inside. Apparently, candy is not an appropriate option for the situation according to many of the comments.

No matter what Derick or Jill do, there is always going to be criticism.

