Delonte West videos: Fans plead with NBA to help former guard after disturbing clips surface

Disturbing clips showing former NBA guard Delonte West rambling incoherently after an altercation with someone in D.C. surfaced on social media on Monday.

The clips went viral on Twitter, causing a major uproar. Many saddened and distressed fans pleaded with the NBA to do something to help the former basketball star.

In the first clip (see below), someone interviews West while he sits shirtless on a cub with his hands handcuffed behind his back. The interviewer asks West why he hit someone.

The former NBA star explains that the person approached him with a gun. But when the interviewer presses him for more details, he becomes incoherent and rambles disconnectedly, saying he doesn’t “give a f***.”

Much of what he says is unintelligible, but he says something about Navy Seals, mentions President Trump, and then he appears to say that he is the real president.

Slim doing bad NBA need to offer him some help pic.twitter.com/b7MtTj9JAt — Maybe: Damani (@damani_givens) January 21, 2020

A second clip circulating on social media shows a man assaulting someone lying motionless in the middle of a road. The assailant hits the motionless body repeatedly and even kicks the man in the head while he is on the ground.

Although the victim’s face is not visible in the video, the person who posted it on social media claimed it was Delonte West (see video below).

Apparently Delonte West was seen getting beat up in the street this Morning. I went to school with him and it’s crazy to see just how his life has gone downhill since the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chm6Sbu9h6 — Measha⚡️ (@N90sKindOfWorld) January 20, 2020

TMZ noted that this is not the first time in recent years that West’s mental condition has drawn attention.

Concerns about his welfare were raised after he was spotted wandering outside a restaurant in Houston in 2016, looking disheveled. He reportedly spent some time in a medical facility that year.

West told a Washington Post writer in 2015 that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. He was sentenced to home detention and community service after pleading guilty to weapons charges in 2010.

Fans plead with NBA to help West

Fans took to social media to call on the NBA and former colleagues to help West.

I don’t wanna see the NBA pushing anymore mental health initiatives until they help Delonte West in some way — Ryan O’Reilly (@KennyUnfazed) January 21, 2020

I can’t believe this is Delonte West. @NBA please help him. pic.twitter.com/6e5LQbKlUj — Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) January 21, 2020

The Delonte West in that video is also the Delonte West in this picture. Whatever it is that happened, please remember this and help this man find some dignity. pic.twitter.com/LLSUk8fm8C — meaningful internet moniker (@loudersoft) January 21, 2020

The NBA should help Delonte West.

This is heartbreaking.

pic.twitter.com/ch0hrBXR9a — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) January 21, 2020

Jameer Nelson, West’s former Saint Joseph’s teammate, took to Twitter last night to express his feelings after seeing the videos of West.

He said he had talked to West “over the past several months” and tried to help. He added that West needed prayers and said he hoped that he would seek help.

“Mental illness is something that a lot of people deal with and don’t even know it, until sometimes its too late,” Nelson wrote.

Former Saint Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli, who coached West and Nelson at Saint Joseph’s, responded to Nelson’s post. He said he was working on getting help for West.

“Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help – please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom – we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”

Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help – please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom – we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9 — Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020

I see a lot dumb comments where folks making fun of Delonte west… this is not a joking matter …. I’m going to figure out how I can help him…. he need to be in rehab or something… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2020

Just catching up to the Delonte West video. We have a serious mental health crisis in this country, and that begins with the lack of available insurance to cover the costs and access to facilities. I truly hope he gets the help he needs. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 21, 2020

West played college football for Saint Joseph’s Hawks. He played in the NBA for eight seasons, from 2004 to 2012.