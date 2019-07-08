Debby Ryan didn’t have a heart attack: Fake ‘rushed to hospital’ rumor sweeps internet after Cameron Boyce death

Debby Ryan has been subject to fake heart attack rumor following the tragic death of her Jessie co-star Cameron Boyce.

As previously reported, the unexpected death of Cameron Boyce sent shockwaves through the movie industry with many of his fans initially believing the death of the 20-year-old Disney star was a hoax.

After the Boyce family released a statement confirming that Cameron passed away in his sleep from an ongoing medical condition, many of his co-workers including Skai Jackson, Adam Sandler and Disney producer Kenny Ortega paid tribute to his life.

As Debbie Ryan remained silent many presumed the actress was processing the tragic news while others bombarded her Instagram comments and stoked the conspiracy theory — based on a fake news story — that she suffered a heart attack.

I want everyone to pray for Debby Ryan she had an heart attack hours after hearing about Cameron passing😢💔 #debbyryan #Pray — Shaquille Holmes (@HolmesShaquille) July 7, 2019

Please stop just stop Debby Ryan just lost a close friend that she knew for nearly a decade watching him grow and y'all are out here spreading rumors on how they had a heart attack what is wrong with you What is wrong with your need for attention shame on you. pic.twitter.com/3f3YFLSlCD — Aya is Saad (@trEnchwill_sink) July 7, 2019

Debby Ryan did not respond to the heart attack rumor but broke her silence regarding Boyce by posting a clip on her Instagram story of Cameron giving an inspirational speech while he accepted an award. In the clip, Boyce stated the following:

“It’s crazy. We can tweet whatever we want and we can use social media and Instagram and make the world a better place instead of a worse one, which so many people use it for.

“But we need to use our resources and what we have. We’re all in here wearing suits. We need to use what we have to make the world a better place for other people, other people, people who need us!”

Boyce was praised by former vice president Joe Biden for his philanthropic work, with the politician remembering meeting the late actor in the post below:

I had the opportunity to meet Cameron Boyce at this year’s Courage Awards and through his work with @ItsOnUs. He was filled with so much light and served as a tremendous role model for young people. He's gone far too soon. @DrBiden and I are sending our prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/4bpbqwqnrO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 7, 2019

Ryan, 26, played Jessie Prescott on Disney hit series Jessie alongside Cameron Boyce. Her character was a nanny in the series to Morgan and Christina Ross’s four children, who included Cameron’s character, Luke.

Debby Ryan’s most recent Instagram post is a 4th of July celebratory post. The actress was forced to disable comments in her recent photos due to numerous comments regarding the death of her co-star.