Deavan responds to concern about her dog, asks 90 Day Fiance fans to stop reporting her

Deavan Clegg is asking fans to please stop reporting her dog after a recent Instagram live where 90 Day Fiance fans grew concerned for the poor pup’s well being.

She says the pooch is “100% okay” and says that the people reporting her could be more detrimental to her dog than her 4-year-old playing rough.

It all began after Deavan was trying to show off her skincare routine on social media. As she wiped “skin conditioner” on her face with a wipe, Drascilla could be heard giggling and playing in the background.

“Drascilla, be careful with the puppy, baby,” Deavan starts off before explaining that the little girl and her dog are always laughing and playing together.

Then, viewers heard a big crash and Deavan says, “God are you okay?” before turning back to the camera and letting everyone know that she was okay.

But when Deavan said, “Drascilla, do not throw the dog” before returning back to her video, viewers grew very concerned.

Despite repeating multiple times that the dog is okay, people have still been up in arms about whether or not Drascilla hurt him. According to Deavan, her daughter did not throw the dog. She was just holding him up.

“People are concerned about my dog. My dog is 100% okay! My daughter did not throw my dog,” Deavan wrote in her Instagram story. “The thud you hear is her falling down onto the window by our bed. So thanks for being rude to my 4 year old apprecaite it. Secondly she was holding him in the air.”

Then, Deavan warned what could happen to the dog if her followers didn’t calm down about the dog.

“And thirdly you guys do know Koreans eat dog right?” Deavan wrote. “And if you keep reporting they’ll just take my dog and put him down and you will be responsible for my dogs death. P.s. he’s fine and happy so stop harassing my child.”

Snippets of the video posted by Deavan can be seen by clicking on the arrows on the Instagram post above.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.