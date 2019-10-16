Deavan Clegg defends ‘best friend’ Tiffany Franco: ‘She is the best mom’

There has been a lot of drama on social media since the first part of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All aired. The juiciest started with Evelin Villegas, who has been busy taking shots at Tiffany Franco.

And now, Deavan Clegg has stepped in to defend her “best friend” amid claims that she’s not a great parent.

After Tiffany and Evelin went back and forth on social media, with Tiffany calling her out for commenting on her parenting, Deavan decided to step in to defend her friend.

In her Instagram story, which was shared by Tiffany, too, she wrote, “My best friend @tiffanyfrancosmith is seriously the most amazing person in the world. She loves her children so much and loves everyone around her.”

Deavan continued, saying, “She is so positive and is always making people smile and laugh.”

Those are very kind words coming from Deavan Clegg, and Tiffany certainly appreciated them. It looks like Evelin and Laura aren’t the only The Other Way cast members to buddy up during and after the show.

Tiffany didn’t need anyone sticking up for her, though. After Evelin started in on her during the reunion and even after the first part aired, she was quick to confront Evelin, who was hoping she would not.

And as far as Tiffany’s parenting goes, Evelin has already backtracked on comments she made. Instead, she tried to explain that she was just worried about Ronald Smith’s temper and things that happened during the Tell All that never made it to the episode.

90 Day Fiance fans may have missed some of that, but it doesn’t necessarily make Tiffany a bad parent.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.