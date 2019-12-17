Dean Hashim on Tim Malcolm apology: ‘I tried to call him on Instagram, fool declined my call’

Dean Hashim denies that he and his brother Tarik Myers were removed from 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk over comments he made about Tim Malcolm. He did, however, admit that he was talked to about the things he said.

And for what it’s worth, Dean has claimed over and over again that he did try to apologize to Tim for what he said but based on the way he talks about it, can we really blame Tim for not wanting to hear it?

Dean Hashim was a guest on The Domenick Nati Show again on Monday as he continues to clear up any misconceptions about his absence from Pillow Talk. And while he did confirm that he and Tarik are not on the show right now, he never said he was banned from it. In fact, he has previously said that his relationship with TLC is good.

While speaking with Domenick Nati, Dean issued another apology to Tim and anyone else who he may have offended.

“Once again publicly I want to apologize to anybody, not just Tim. Tim too, for sure, but anybody else that was offended by that,” Dean began.

Dean went on to explain that he’s a comedian and a jokester and that his jokes were never meant to be mean spirited. He even admitted that he went too far.

Nati asked Dean if he was able to talk to Tim and apologize to him over the phone or in person. Here is what he had to say:

“I tried to call him on Instagram, fool declined my call. Okay, I’m like I get it maybe he’s still a little butthurt. Maybe he’s still a little mad,” Dean explained. “So then I waited a few days. Then I tried to call him again… didn’t answer. So what I ended up doing was my last resort.”

“I just went ahead and left a really long comment on his page. I don’t know if it’s deleted now but I screenshotted it just in case he do try to delete it,” Dean continued.

It sounds like Dean Hashim’s apology was not accepted.

As far as Tarik and Dean’s appearances on Pillow Talk, he said that he couldn’t go into great detail about what is going on but did say that “it is a rotating cast.” Don’t be surprised if we do see Tarik and Dean on Pillow Talk again and be assured that it’s “not the last” we will see of Dean in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

You can listen to the entire Dean Hashim interview on The Domenick Nati Show below.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.