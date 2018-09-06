Dawn Wells GoFundMe: Former Gilligan’s Island star ‘amazed’ as campaign to pay for medical bills tops $55k

Dawn Wells, best known for her roles on Gilligan’s Island and Bonanza, has said she is “amazed” at the support from friends and fans — as a GoFundMe set up to help her pay debts and medical bills reached $55,000 in donations.

The star’s friend Dugg Kirkpatrick, who she said had a “big heart”, set up the campaign to help raise $190,000 in a bid to pay off hospital bills and money she owes the IRS.

Apparently, the actress has struggled financially for ten years and has been through various health struggles along the way. The GoFundMe page appears to be working — with donations still coming in

It says:

After 2008, like many of us, Dawn suffered through the banking crash and lost everything including her life savings in addition, to a life-threatening surgery which came close to killing her. Dawn was a victim of an unexpected accident that required hospitalization for two months and a very long time to rest and heal. Dawn needs $194,000 to alleviate penalties by the IRS( which are compounded daily) and to pay her hospital costs. Dawn is living one of the greatest fears we Americans have, an uncertain future. Should any of you out there wish to contribute a small [sum] to help a woman who gave so many people Joy over the years, it would be so appreciated. God Bless.

Kirkpatrick appears to be a close friend of Dawn’s and he told TMZ that she had broken her knee earlier this year. It sounds like she’s also recovering from a major unspecified surgery that gave her some complications.

Dawn took to Facebook to thank people for their support. She said: “I am amazed at the kindness and affection I have received from the current outpouring.”