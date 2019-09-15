David Schachterle dies: Tributes pour in for bodybuilding champion, GoFundMe started for family

The news broke today that bodybuilding champion David Schachterle died, leaving behind a wife and daughter.

While the cause of death remains unknown, the fact is that the world lost a champion and a mother and child lost a husband and father.

David Schachterle death

Fans of David Schachterle learned of his death through a Facebook post by House of Gainz.

“David Schachterle had a huge impact on everyone here at the HOG. He was someone you would literally see in here every single day. His impact was not only felt through his personal clientele…. but also through the owners, staff members, and other HOG members; to include the entire fitness community. His impact was so much so…. that we added him to the mural donned as the “MECCA OF THE SOUTH” months ago with other well known body builders.”

David Schachterle had a huge impact on everyone here at the HOG. He was someone you would literally see in here every… Posted by House of Gainz on Sunday, September 15, 2019

As the Facebook post mentioned, there was a GoFundMe set up for his family.

The GoFundMe announced that David left behind his wife of 21 years Lia and his daughter Jadelyn. The GoFundMe asked for $10,000 to help and already has over $7,000 after just four hours.

The money is for the funeral and expenses, and funeral announcements are forthcoming.

There was also a tribute left on Facebook by Jason Reddick Barrington, who called David Schachterle one of his best friends.

Damn, just had my day turned upside down! I can’t even come up with words right now other than I will forever love &… Posted by Jason Reddick Barrington on Sunday, September 15, 2019

Who is David Schachterle?

David Schachterle came in 15th place in the 2005 Nationals and took a few years off from competition. When he returned in 2010, he won the Jr. USA’s Super Heavyweight Class.

He had also taken first in the West Texas classic in 2003 and 2009 and was took first in the Super Heavyweight Class in the Mr. Texas competition in 2004.

According to Schachterle in an interview in 2010, he had to take time off to get better.

“I took off 2006-2008, because I wasn’t focused on bodybuilding,” Schachterle said. “When I decide to do a show, I only do it to win, and to better myself from the last show. At that time, I wasn’t capable, mentally, to do that, so I didn’t compete. It made me respect the sport more.”