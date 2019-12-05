David Eason shares details from his past, says nobody knows his story

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

David Eason is speaking out in defense of himself after Jenelle Evans filed for divorce over a month ago. At the time, she revealed she wanted the best for herself and her kids, which meant moving out of their shared home and relocating to Nashville.

She also filed a restraining order against David, saying that she feared for her own life given he had guns. She painted him in a bad light, and now, he’s ready to open up about his story with the hope people will understand who he is.

In an Instagram post shared this morning, David reveals that at 15 years old, he was working a full-time job and bought a car before he even had his license. He also points out that he lived on his own, moving from rental to rental property.

“I would be married and about to have my first child in just 3 more years after this picture was taken. I’ve always had it tough on my path through life,” he reveals in the lengthy post, sharing that he learned to navigate through life by simply focusing on the day ahead and learning from his mistakes.

“God bless everyone who believes in me, I can’t wait to give you my truth!”

David has been accused of marrying Jenelle Evans for her MTV money, but he claims he has been working for years.

MTV decided to stop filming David after he shared tweets that contained negative views on the LGBTQ community. Jenelle Evans was later let go from her contract after David faced accusations of shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget, this past spring.

