Dave Mirra death: BMX legend dead for three years but many fans are just finding out how he died

Fans have been paying tribute to BMX legend Dave Mirra, pictured here in 2003, on the third anniversary of his death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

BMX legend Dave Mirra died back on February 4th 2016, but the news of his passing still came as a surprise to many yesterday as fans paid tribute to the extreme sport athlete on the anniversary of his death.

Mirra, who also competed in rallycross, committed suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot at age 41, and was found in his car in Greenville, North Carolina by local authorities.

But despite his death having occurred three years ago, many people only realised he had passed away after tributes were paid to him on social media yesterday.

Dave Mirra killed himself three years ago today and I just now found out. Had no clue he died??? Wtf — Tyger Woods (@tyyPod) February 4, 2019

Sheesh what the hell was I doing that I missed this? Had no idea Dave Mirra passed away, legend. RIP man pic.twitter.com/URoPpjoq0u — Scar (@khscar12) February 4, 2019

BRUH, Dave Mirra died 3 years ago and im just now finding out holy shit — Zelic (@zelllic) February 5, 2019

Dave Mirra won 24 X Games medals in BMX Freestyle and other competitions. He also won Best Male Action Sports Athlete ESPY Award in 2015 and retired from BMX riding in 2011. He also competed in motorsports and boxing up until his tragic death in 2016.

Mirra was posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which some have linked to his suicide.

Dave Mirra did not leave a suicide note but posted a series of Instagram posts on the day he died, one of which read. “Fight to win! We all have a battles to fight. Never back down. Love you all. #diewithyourbootson“

He also left an Instagram post praising his wife Lauren who he described as “his rock” and his last post was a throwback of his high school in Greensville, North Carolina.

Dave Mirra is survived by Lauren Mirra and his two children.