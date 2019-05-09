Dave Bova death: Hair and makeup designer passes away

Dave Bova has died. The successful wig, hair, and makeup designer passed away on May 8, 2019, with his death being confirmed by several of his colleagues as well as Broadway’s Be More Chill musical, on which he had recently been working.

The show’s official Twitter account said that the cast and crew had been left devastated by his passing, and paid tribute to how much joy he brought to everyone he met.

The company of BE MORE CHILL expresses its profound sadness about the loss of Dave Bova, our hair, wig and makeup designer. Dave brought such joy to all he met, and we were all so proud to be in his company. (1/2) https://t.co/ZrSbRTok72 — Be More Chill Musical (@BeMoreChill) May 9, 2019

No cause of death has yet been revealed. Bova’s final post on Instagram, posted on March 11, was one thanking the cast and crew on the show’s “amazing opening”. The comments section of the post has now been flooded with tribute messages from friends and fans.

Bova’s colleagues and fans also took to Twitter to remember the talented artist.

I am so sad to hear that our wonderful wig designer Dave Bova has passed away. He was a sweet and positive presence. Very funny. And very good at his craft. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. You will be missed. — Ryan Knowles (@ImRyanKnowles) May 8, 2019

Goodnight, Dave Bova, I wish for many things but most of all, time. Rest In Peace. You gave us so much and we are grateful. LOVE — clint ramos (@clintramos) May 8, 2019

I’m so very sad to learn of the passing of an awesome theatre friend. He was our wig designer for many shows at DTC. RIP, Dave Bova. 😭 — Penny D (@PennyDew) May 8, 2019

Other than Be More Chill, Bova’s Broadway credits also include Indecent, M. Butterfly, Bandstand, Sunset Boulevard, The Real Thing, and Violet.

Off-Broadway he also worked on shows including Little Miss Sunshine, Here Lies Love, Buried Child, Pericles, What I Did Last Summer, Booty Candy, The Killer, My Name is Asher Lev, Good Person of Szechwan, and Romeo and Juliet.

His resume also includes national tours, such as Cruel Intentions, The Lightning Thief, Love Never Dies, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 42nd Street, Ragtime, The Addams Family, Camelot, Rock of Ages, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

His last Facebook post was from May 4, where he reflected on a fun night many years ago with Zevie Mendelowitz, a man he had traveled with during 2017 and who was a frequent face on his Instagram account.

Dave Bova died on May 8, 2019. Rest in peace.