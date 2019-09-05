Darcey Silva campaigning for cover of Maxim, needs 90 Day Fiance fans to vote

Love her or hate her, Darcey Silva is a big star in the 90 Day Fiance world. Now, she has an opportunity to grace the cover of Maxim magazine, which would give the reality star a big boost in terms of exposure.

All she needs is your vote, and with the help of Before the 90 Days costars Tom Brooks and Tim Malcolm, Darcey is campaigning to win that feature.

On Instagram, Darcey asked her followers to give their support, writing, “Vote for me to be on the cover of Maxim Magazine! @maximcovergirl19 Sending you Darcey love! Thank you my loves! It’s for charity! #woundedwarriorproject [heart emoji]

Click link in bio!”

The link in Darcey Silva’s Instagram bio takes you here. Right now, Darcey is listed as being in second place for her group so if she’s going to move forward to the next round; she’s going to need 90 Day Fiance fans to get behind her and quick! Voting for the group rounds ends on Thursday, September 12 at 11 pm EST.

If she wins the Maxim Cover Girl Contest, Darcey will receive $25,000 in addition to a photoshoot with renowned photographer Gilles Bensimon and her face on the cover.

The contest doubles as a fundraiser, with Darcey raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project. The way this works is that individuals are given one free vote per day and to get it, you must sign in with Facebook.

After that, extra votes can be purchased for $1 each, with proceeds going to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The competition is fierce, and it looks like Darcey Silva isn’t even the only reality star vying for the Maxim cover either. On the list of trending contestants in the Maxim Cover Girl Contest, Natalie Negrotti, who made her reality TV debut on Big Brother, is also listed among the ladies competing for the cover.