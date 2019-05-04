Dannielynn Birkhead wears late mom Anna Nicole Smith’s Kentucky Derby hat to pay tribute

On Saturday, Dannielynn Birkhead, 12, honored her late mother Anna Nicole Smith by appearing with her father Larry Birkhead at the Kentucky Derby in Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, wearing the hat that her late mother Smith wore to the 2004 Kentucky Derby.

Dannielynn and her father Larry looked an adorable pair as they arrived at the Derby dressed in matching pink outfits. Dannielynn wore a pink satin dress with pearls, ruffles, a floral design at the waist, and her late mother’s hat.

Larry also wore a light pink suit.

“Kentucky Derby time once again. Dannielynn looks pretty in pink in her dress by Junona and her Mom’s hat from her unforgettable appearance at The Kentucky Derby in 2004 #KentuckyDerby2019,” Larry shared in a post to his Twitter page.

The Twitter post included a photo of 12-year-old Dannielynn standing next to her father with a big smile on her pretty face.

Kentucky Derby time once again. Dannielynn looks pretty in pink in her dress by Junona and her Mom’s hat from her unforgettable appearance at The Kentucky Derby in 2004#KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/5oUZfcGfbW — Larry Birkhead (@larrybirkhead) May 4, 2019

Fans took to social media to express their admiration of Dannielynn.

Such a pretty little girl. 😍 — Sellé Kozlowski (@AllThingsGuru) May 4, 2019

Gorgeous thank you 🙏🏾 for sharing I love this and the fact it’s mommy hat warms my heart — Danie Nicole (@MzDannie40) May 4, 2019

Oh Goodness, Dannielynn is so beautiful. She is the spitting image of her gorgeous mother.❣️Love that she’s wearing her mom’s hat!

💕🎀💞 #KentuckyDerby2019 — A♈️AⓂ️™ (@Ava_ABQuteee) May 4, 2019

She's as beautiful as her Mom .. you're a great Dad 👍🏻 — Caroline Tuohy (@CarolineTuohy) May 4, 2019

You both look so good 😊 Larry your so handsome ❤️ Dannielynn looks so pretty and so much like her mom 😊 Larry your doing such an awesome job raising her and keeping her mom very present in her life ❤️❤️ kudos to you hun xxxxxx — Lesley LaCortiglia (@BritGirl69) May 4, 2019

She is gorgeous just like her mom!! — Connar Leigh (@ConnarLeigh12) May 4, 2019

She is very pretty just like her mother.Her dad is very proud of her! — Patricia Collins (@patctoby) May 4, 2019

She looks like Larry too, but I think more like Anna Nicole. Dannielynn is an absolute doll! — A♈️AⓂ️™ (@Ava_ABQuteee) May 4, 2019

😉😄 Anna would be so proud of u raising Danilynn — Sarah Graham (@Sarah657930) May 4, 2019

Omgggggggg so beautiful she’s wearing her mom’s derby hat 👒😍 — CYndi DownS (@CynChic) May 4, 2019

The appearance of the duo at the annual horse race event comes the day after they attended the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala in Louisville together. Dannielynn appeared for the occasion in a yellow dress with white and pink roses, while Larry looked handsome in a navy blue suit.

Headed to the 31st annual Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala with Dannielynn, in her awesome dress by Junona. The start to an awesome weekend! #proudpapa #kyderby #KentuckyDerby2019 #BarnstableBrownGala pic.twitter.com/naIcJyOVpL — Larry Birkhead (@larrybirkhead) May 4, 2019

Anna Nicole Smith was the controversial actress and model who first came into the limelight after she won the title of 1993 Playmate of the Year. She had an illustrious career modeling for big names in the industry such as Guess, Lane Bryant, H&M, and Heatherette.

She dropped out of school at the age of 14 and married restaurant cook Billy Wayne Smith in April 1985 when she was only 17. The couple had a son Daniel Wayne Smith who died tragically in 2006, reportedly from a lethal combination of drugs.

Smith and Billy Wayne divorced in 1993 and Smith, then 26, married the 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall in 1994. When Marshall died in 1995, Smith started a protracted legal fight for a share of his estate.

Anna Nicole Smith died in 2007 in a hotel room in Hollywood, Florida from an overdose of prescription drugs, a few months after the death of her son Daniel.

Before she died, Smith had claimed that Howard K. Stern was Dannielynn’s father. But a DNA test conducted in 2007 confirmed that Larry Birkhead is her father.