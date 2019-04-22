Home > People

Danielle Cohn and boyfriend Mikey Tua fake pregnancy and wedding prank sparks a backlash

By
22nd April 2019 9:38 AM ET
Leave a Comment
Danielle Cohn and Mikey Tua in Las Vegas
Danielle Cohn and Mikey Tua fake wedding. Pic credit: Danielle Cohn/YouTube

Teen YouTube star Danielle Cohn and her boyfriend Mikey Tua are facing a growing backlash on social media after they recently pranked their fans with a fake pregnancy announcement and a pretend wedding in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram

💛

A post shared by DANI💋💛 (@daniellecohn) on

Danielle Cohn and her boyfriend Mikey Tua together caused a stir among their fans when they posted images and videos to YouTube that appeared to show them getting married in Las Vegas, Nevada. The wedding announcement came a few days after the couple took to YouTube and social media to announce that Cohn, 15, was pregnant.

We reported at the time they first announced they were getting married that the wedding appeared to have taken place at The Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas, with an Elvis impersonator officiating.

“I now pronounce you best friend for life and best friend for life,” the Elvis impersonator said.

The Little Vegas Chapel conducts real weddings as well as pretend weddings. The website has a page for pretend weddings and weddings “without legal paperwork.”

According to The Little Vegas Chapel’s website:

Our pretend weddings in Las Vegas are a fun and perfect way to have a ceremony without the legalities! A pretend wedding may also be called a commitment ceremony or fake wedding.

Pretend ceremonies are performed with many similarities to an actual Vegas wedding! They are perfect for those who want to express their love for one another without making the ultimate commitment of marriage. Get ‘married’ to your best friend for life, your longtime partner, your cellphone, anything really!

Although most fans of the teenage couple believed at the time that the pregnancy announcement and wedding were real, some had doubts and suspected it was a prank.

After the fake wedding, the couple released a baby gender reveal party video.

But Danielle and Mikey interrupted the gender reveal party to announce that it was all a prank.

“You’ve been pranked! I’m not actually pregnant, OK?” Dani announced.

She continued:

We didn’t mean to offend anyone. If you got offended or if you took it in the wrong way that is not what we were trying to do. We were just trying to make a fun video.

We’ve always seen pranks on YouTube and we just thought it would be fun to prank you guys. We definitely didn’t think it was going to go as far as it did. We thought  our YouTube followers would see it but then we wanted to post it on Instagram.

Mikey added:

We definitely hope that you guys were entertained by this. We understand that we have a younger audience and teen pregnancy is something that we don’t take lightly and these videos were only for entertainment.

Me and Dani always prank each other. We wanted to prank you guys and prank our parents. Teen pregnancy is extremely serious and it is something that no one should take lightly.

However, the prank has sparked a backlash. May fans did not find it amusing and were very upset about it. Others argued that the prank was insensitive because it disregarded the plight of women who were struggling to conceive.

Some fans also argued that joking about teen pregnancy was inappropriate.

Despite the backlash from the fake pregnancy and marriage news, Danielle Cohn’s YouTube subscriber count and views have seen an increase.

Leave a Comment