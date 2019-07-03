Danielle Brooks is pregnant: Who is the baby’s father?

Danielle Brooks has a lot to celebrate this year. The Orange is the New Black star is both ending and beginning two huge chapters of her life. The show she’s starred on for seven years will finally finish this July, but she’s got a new role up ahead – as a new mom!

After seven years of portraying Taystee (and several stints on Broadway in between), Brooks announced yesterday that she is expecting. The star is reportedly five months along with her very first little bundle of joy.

While she’s incredibly excited to be expecting her newest little bundle of joy, fans are wondering who her boyfriend is.

Thus far, she’s kept mum on his identity, and the public has never actually known who he is. She’s shared many photos on her Instagram of them together, showing how happy they are but has said nothing about him.

Currently, the baby daddy remains a mystery, but we do know he at least exists, in some form. Whether or not Danielle will reveal his identity to us in the future remains to be seen.

Still, everyone is incredibly happy for the star and can’t wait to hear more news about her little one!