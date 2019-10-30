Danielle Bregoli vs. Woah Vicky: Rapper Bhad Bhabie brawls with arch-rival Victoria Waldrip [Video]

Footage has surfaced online, showing Danielle Bregoli, aka rapper Bhad Bhabie, and her arch-rival Victoria Waldrip, aka Woah Vicky, brawling.

TMZ reports that the fight took place early on Wednesday morning at a recording studio in Atlanta. Bregoli was reportedly at the studio to participate in a recording session for rapper Lil Gotit when she got into a scrap with the Instagram/YouTube personality and recording artist Woah Vicky.

“Is this h** crazy?” Bhad Bhabie can be heard yelling in the video after Woah Vicky pinned her to the ground. “Now, you won’t even let me get to you? You crazy b***h!”

Although it appeared that Woah Vicky got the upper hand, Bregoli later took to social media to insist that she did not lose the fight. She said it was not a fair fight because of the guys who held her back.

She argued that although Vicky gained an advantage by being on top, she was never able to score a hit on her face.

“Why don’t you just pull up with no dudes… nobody holding nobody back,” Bregoli later challenged Woah Vicky on Instagram.

“Dude in the grey was holding me. That’s why she was able to get on top of me,” she said. “You can literally see my hand going into her face while she was on top of me. She would not get up and fight for real it was a whole bunch of dudes pulling and pushing y’all only seen clips of the video.”

Danielle Bregoli and Woah Vicky are old rivals, and this is not the first time they have been recorded engaging in a confrontation. Footage showing the two being held back as they squared up for a fight at a mall in L.A. surfaced in April last year.

Bregoli and Woah Vicky’s beef reportedly started when Bregoli confronted Vicky over her YouTube music video Ching Chong. Bregoli accused Vicky of racism, according to Complex.

Woah Vicky reportedly recorded her infamous Ching Chong music video as a diss track to mock YouTuber Bryan RiceGum after an online altercation. But critics said the song was a racist reference to Asians, especially Chinese men.

YouTube quickly took down the video for violating the platform’s policy on hate speech.

However, many fans have remained skeptical about Bhad Bhabie and Woah Vicky’s rivalry. Many believe that the fights are staged to promote their social media clout.

But some fans said they don’t care if the fights are staged because it’s fun to watch the two girls going at each other.