Dango Nguyen, The Walking Dead actor, dies after battle with cancer

Dango Nguyen, who appeared on episodes of The Walking Dead, has died after a battle with cancer.

Nguyen had been in a battle with stage 3 cancer of the urethra. Sadly, that battle came to an end over the weekend. It was the Georgia Athens-Clarke County Fire department that reported on his death.

A GoFundMe account is still active which described him as “a husband, a father, a friend, a community servant, an actor, a stunt man, and a personal trainer. Most of all, he is a good man.”

Who was actor Dango Nguyen?

Going by the stage name Dango Nu Yen, he appeared on several different shows during his acting career. The acting wasn’t his first primary career, though, as he was a member of the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department for nearly 20 years.

During his time on the small screen, he appeared in Banchee, The Originals, Meet the Browns, and The Walking Dead. It is his seven appearances on TWD that are most noteworthy among his acting credits.

Nguyen also helped with stunts on a number of the shows he worked for over the years. His real-life experiences must have helped a lot during that process.

We appreciate the loving tribute to an amazing man. He was a great husband, father, friend, and firefighter. Thanks for sharing @FOX5Atlanta https://t.co/Kc2uUplMSF — ACC Fire Department (@accfire) August 12, 2019

Who was Dango Nguyen on The Walking Dead?

During Season 3 of the AMC drama, Nguyen served as a guard for the town of Woodbury. This Walking Dead angle was the story arc involving The Governor (played by actor David Morrissey), one of the worst villains Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) had to go up against.

The Governor ended up being defeated by Rick and his group, but not before a lot of drama and intensity occurred during Season 3. Bigger villains would come along later, like Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan), but The Governor will not be forgotten.

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on AMC in October 2019.