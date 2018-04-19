Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is reportedly fighting cancer

Reality TV star and recently released prisoner Abby Lee Miller is reported to be fighting cancer.

Miller was freed in March after serving eight months of a one-year sentence following a conviction for bankruptcy fraud last May.

Miller reportedly recently underwent spinal surgery. A spokesperson for her doctor, Dr. Hooman Melamed, told TMZ she may, in fact, be suffering from Burkitt Lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

This particular form of cancer is rare in the USA and even rarer among women. It is often found in the abdomen but can present anywhere in the body and is considered quite lethal if not addressed aggressively.

Miller reportedly was transferred to a residential halfway house in Long Beach, Calif., where she was supposed to remain until May 25. She will remain on probation for two more years.

But the latest news paints a grimmer picture for the former Dance Moms star who lost a reported 100 pounds from gastric bypass surgery ahead of her release. Miller retweeted an article that discussed her weight loss:

.@Abby_Lee_Miller shows off drastic weight loss after serving 8 months in prison: https://t.co/l0Oc88P8s7 — Women’s Health (@WomensHealthMag) March 29, 2018

She is reportedly in great pain and will be undergoing more spinal surgery according to the report. Abby is using all her socials to reach out to fans who are worried about her health. On Instagram she quoted Gandhi and also shared this: