Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller’s now-deleted Instagram post leaves fans terrified

Abby Lee Miller may be back on the small screen, but she accidentally left fans terrified with a recent Instagram post that she since deleted.

Many celebrities are leveraging their big followings and making a bit of extra cash by posting stories that feature other celebrities. Abby seems to be the latest to jump on the bandwagon.

The reality star posted a photo (which has now been deleted) with a picture of her wiping away a tear and a caption that read “RIP.” Fans were stunned, with some wondering if the infamous dance teacher had passed away.

Several asked if she was okay before she finally removed the post due to the confusion.

Abby Lee Miller put the words “link in description” under her photo, of course, most people didn’t click the link. Instead, they took it at face value, begging for a sign that Abby was okay.

The link led to a page about all the celebrities who had passed away in 2019, which is why Abby had been wiping away a tear in the photo.

Abby is the latest of many reality TV stars to do this. Most notably, fans were concerned for Jenelle Evans Eason after she posted about another reality star being hospitalized. Oops.