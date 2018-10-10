Dan Levy guest stars as artist on Modern Family tonight: Who is he?

Dan Levy will guest star on tonight’s episode of Modern Family, playing a sketch artist in court. As it turns out, Mitch’s high-profile case as an assistant district attorney will be heavily influenced by the unflattering sketches created by Levy’s character, a resident artist employed by the courts.

If you think Levy looks familiar, it’s because he is the son of a famous American dad. He is the son of Eugene Levy, the man who played the father in the American Pie franchise. But who is this Canadian actor, who has created quite a career out of humor and clever comebacks?

Dan Levy started his career as a co-host of MTV Canada’s flagship show, MTV Live, but ventured out on his own to co-write, co-host, and co-produce a list of shows, including The After Show for various reality shows, including The Hills and The City.

Levy has a long list of experience when it comes to hosting red carpet events, including the MTV Movie Awards and doing national coverage of the Vancouver Olympic Games for CTV.

Levy actually works with his father on Schitt’s Creek, a half-hour single cam Canadian show that airs on CBC and can also be seen on Netflix. He not only acts on the show, but he also created the show and works as the co-executive producer.

He won the Best Writing in a Comedy Series award at the Canadian Screen Awards for Schitt’s Creek and, as Executive Producer, shared the CSA for Best Comedy with Eugene Levy, among others.

More recently, Dan has made himself a household name as the co-host of The Great Canadian Baking Show, which is currently airing its second season. He’s also a writer on The Goldbergs.

Dan Levy recently made headlines in Canada after a newspaper criticized him for his “feyness” after his work on The Great Canadian Baking Show. Levy decided to address this issue, revealing that he’s a proud gay man and that he sees the comment as homophobic.

Levy has chosen to focus on LBGTQ issues in his work as his character on Schitt’s Creek is indeed pansexual, making him the first in TV history to identify as this in a scripted show.

Modern Family airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.