Dan Le Batard engaged: Who is ESPN host’s soon-to-be wife Valerie Scheide?

Dan Le Batard is reportedly engaged, with sources claiming the ESPN radio and television host is set to marry blonde beauty Valerie Scheide.

The two have dated for two years and they plan on getting married in late 2019, the Miami Herald reports. This appears to have been a well-kept secret, as Dan Le Batard was a well-known bachelor and many of his listeners didn’t even realize he was dating.

Back in 2000, People magazine called Dan one of the most eligible bachelors in the country. Even though that was years ago, fans are now curious about the woman who has stolen his heart.

Valerie is a private person and doesn’t have any obvious social media accounts, but did record this video several years ago when she was working as a model for TalentPlus.

In the clip, Valerie Scheide talks about how she moved from Florida to St. Louis and admits that she’s a blues fan who loves some of the old-school blues bands and musicians. She also talks about how she’s a visual artist, painting musicians and guitars, and about gourmet cooking and how she loves the healthy aspect of preparing delicious meals.

Her LinkedIn page reveals that she’s worked as both an artist and a model. Her profile says she currently works at one of artist Peter Lik’s fine art gallery as a consultant, while she is represented as a model and actress by Betty’s Talent Group, Inc.

Since the video is from 2013, she talks about how she was dating a musician at the time. If she’s dated Dan for two years, she’s not talking about him. It’s also possible that she’s no longer in St. Louis, as Dan lives and works out of Miami – Valerie’s birthplace.

Congratulations to Dan Le Batard and Valerie Scheide on their engagement!