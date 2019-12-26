Damian Hurley: Who is Elizabeth Hurley’s look-alike model son?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian Hurley, look identical in matching beanies to celebrate the Christmas holiday. The photo Damian posted on Instagram has fans doing a double-take and it makes clear that the young man got his good looks from the actress.

It was intended as a holiday message to followers, but Damian and Elizabeth are getting more attention for twinning than celebrating the festive season. The resemblance is uncanny. It is easy to see why the 17-year-old is becoming an in-demand model — just like his famous mother.

Damian is Elizabeth’s only child and his father is an American businessman, Steve Bing. The teenager recently launched his modeling career — landing his first major ad campaign for Pat McGrath Labs last summer.

In the video, Damian showed off his androgynous style, for the makeup brand’s latest complexion product line. Sublime Perfection the System campaign also featured other up and coming models, such as Sonjdra Deluxe, Violet Chachki, and Zhengyang Zhang.

Damian’s gorgeous flowing locks, piercing blue eyes, and confidence came through in the campaign, proving the modeling gene runs in the family. TESS Management in London reps the teen model and Damian has been working steadily since his first day with the agency.

Modeling is not the only way Damian is following in Elizabeth’s footsteps. He made his acting debut on The Royals. Yes, the same show his mother was on, appearing on several episodes.

Although Damian is busy with a burgeoning career, he is not giving up on his education. Elizabeth is a big advocate of learning and has encouraged her son to continue going to school while he builds his professional resume. She believes it is important for her son to be a well-rounded person and staying in school could be the key to helping Damian become that person.

Damian Hurley looks exactly like his mother, Elizabeth Hurley, did when she was his age. The teen model is taking the industry by storm, making the resemblance between him and his famous mom even more notable.

Elizabeth is one proud mama and very close to her only child. They often post photos together or of each other on social media, but their bond goes deeper than physical appearance. However, that is all people see when the duo is photographed together.

Right now, Damian may be known as the son of a famous actress, but it is only a matter of time before people recognize him as a model and talented actor.