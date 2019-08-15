Home > People

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife, and one-year-old daughter, safe after plane crash in Tennessee [Video]

15th August 2019 8:15 PM ET
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. and family are safe after plane crash. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Admedia

Former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family are safe after they were involved in a plane crash in Tennessee.

Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy, their one-year-old daughter Isla, and their dog Gus, were in a plane crash on Thursday afternoon at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Carter County, Tennessee.

CNN reports that the crash occurred after their plane landed at 3:38 p.m. ET. The aircraft overshot the end of the runway, crashed and caught fire, according to a statement by the FAA.

Dale and his family, along with two pilots on board the plane, made it out of the plane safely.

The YouTube and Twitter videos below show the plane, a 10-seat, twin-engine Cessna Citation Latitude, burning where it crashed at the end of the runway.

Earnhardt’s sister Kelley confirmed the news of the crash. She also confirmed an earlier statement by the local fire department that all three members of the family were safe.

“I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon,” she tweeted. “Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

No one appeared to have suffered severe injuries in the crash. Dale received first aid treatment at the site of the crash before they transported him to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Facebook video below shows Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the grass, receiving first aid attention after he and his family escaped from the burning wreckage.



EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ashley Garcia captured this footage of EMS treating Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the scene of the plane crash.



Paramedics also took his wife Amy and daughter Isa away. The authorities said they were investigating the cause of the crash.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was born on October 10, 1974, the son of NASCAR Hall of Fame legend Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Dale Jr. won the Daytona 500 motor race twice, in 2004 and 2014. He retired as a full-time NASCAR driver in 2017, but still competes part-time in the Xfinity Series.