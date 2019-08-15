Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife, and one-year-old daughter, safe after plane crash in Tennessee [Video]

Former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family are safe after they were involved in a plane crash in Tennessee.

Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy, their one-year-old daughter Isla, and their dog Gus, were in a plane crash on Thursday afternoon at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Carter County, Tennessee.

CNN reports that the crash occurred after their plane landed at 3:38 p.m. ET. The aircraft overshot the end of the runway, crashed and caught fire, according to a statement by the FAA.

Dale and his family, along with two pilots on board the plane, made it out of the plane safely.

The YouTube and Twitter videos below show the plane, a 10-seat, twin-engine Cessna Citation Latitude, burning where it crashed at the end of the runway.

Earnhardt’s sister Kelley confirmed the news of the crash. She also confirmed an earlier statement by the local fire department that all three members of the family were safe.

“I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon,” she tweeted. “Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

NEW: Video shows thick, black smoke rising from the site of a small plane crash that was carrying Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his family. Everyone on board, including Earnhardt, escaped the wreck, said the local sheriff. https://t.co/2nqljR6C5C pic.twitter.com/noizctpZVk — ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2019

JUST IN: Video footage from the scene of a plane crash in Tennessee. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy were on board, according to ABC affiliate WJHL https://t.co/dJy7nGqLUf pic.twitter.com/CUjZpykxrh — WLOS (@WLOS_13) August 15, 2019

VIDEO: Scenes from the Tennessee site where Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crashed https://t.co/C5yM69h8pY pic.twitter.com/gV43yIeKeB — Tennessean (@Tennessean) August 15, 2019

No one appeared to have suffered severe injuries in the crash. Dale received first aid treatment at the site of the crash before they transported him to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Facebook video below shows Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the grass, receiving first aid attention after he and his family escaped from the burning wreckage.

Dale Jr. Crash EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ashley Garcia captured this footage of EMS treating Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the scene of the plane crash. We want everyone to know that Earnhardt's sister, Kelley, tweeted that everyone on board is safe. After seeing images of the burning plane, we want to let all know that Dale Jr. and all on-board are safe and are were taken to the hospital. Posted by WCYB on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Paramedics also took his wife Amy and daughter Isa away. The authorities said they were investigating the cause of the crash.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was born on October 10, 1974, the son of NASCAR Hall of Fame legend Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Dale Jr. won the Daytona 500 motor race twice, in 2004 and 2014. He retired as a full-time NASCAR driver in 2017, but still competes part-time in the Xfinity Series.