DaBaby gives homeless mother and her son $1,000

Rapper DaBaby has been making headlines for many of his recent accomplishments, but he’s also been making headlines for helping other people out. Today, Dababy was recognized for helping out a homeless mother and her young child.

DaBaby’s most recent charitable deed

XXL Mag reported that Amanda, a homeless mother, was waiting at a clothing store for DaBaby to show up for a meet and greet. When he arrived, she asked if he would buy some hats that she was selling. After revealing that she is living in her car with her son, DaBaby gave her $1,000 for her hats, returning some so that she could sell them to other people.

Although he states in his Instagram post that no recognition is needed, it’s hard not to recognize his good deeds. Within the past week alone, DaBaby not only gifted $1,000 to this mother but wanted to help one group of boys with their business.

DaBaby saw a group of boys selling cookies and told them he would buy them all, which totaled about $230. He paid the boys, then gave them their cookies back, telling them to keep the cookies and the money.

It looks like DaBaby’s rise to fame isn’t just based on his talent, but his ability to show kindness to people as well. Many fans are wondering what DaBaby’s next act of goodwill will be.

DaBaby’s rise to fame

Acts of kindness are not the only thing keeping DaBaby in the headlines this year. DaBaby has been featured on many songs by popular artists this year and had his own album go platinum. Not only did his album go platinum, but every song from his new album, Kirk, has been featured on the Billboard Hot 100.

DaBaby was featured on Chance the Rapper’s song Hot Water, as well as Megan Thee Stallion’s Cash Sh*t. Aside from being featured on popular rappers’ work, he had several singles of his own, including his songs Suge and Babysitter.

At the 2019 BET HipHop Awards, DaBaby won the title of Best New Artist. The other nominees were Lil Nas X, Blueface, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, and YBN Cordae.

DaBaby wins Best New Artist at the #HipHopAwards “All these legends in here… I don’t take it lightly at all.” ✊pic.twitter.com/69bgMu7L5L — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 9, 2019

It seems like no matter what DaBaby has going on, he’s going all-in and all out. The new artist is already very popular among fans and becoming a very accomplished star. Whatever DaBaby has in store for us next, fans will be waiting with unwavering support.