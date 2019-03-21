Cyril Roy Palmer arrested: Fundraiser for legal defence raises $10k in one day

21st March 2019 11:05 AM ET

Cyril Roy Palmer, the skateboarder, and musician, also known as C-Roy, was arrested on felony charges and is currently being held on $1 million bail.

According to an Instagram post, Cyril Roy Palmer’s apartment was raided by law enforcement where he was arrested on felony charges. The Instagram skater is reportedly facing 25 to life and will need at least $100,000 to make bail.

While the serious charges he is facing were not revealed, a Go Fund Me set up for his legal defense states that “he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The campaign has managed to raise about $10,000 in one day following news of his arrest.

Popular Instagram skater and rapper C Roy aka Cyril aka @watchyoudie has been arrested and is facing 25 years. His bail is set at 1 million dollars pic.twitter.com/xEk6FJ3pAg — adam22 (@adam22) March 20, 2019

Our family is extremely grateful for your positivity and donations to support his innocence. Thank you #FREECROY make sure to drop love in the comment sections 💕💖❤️💜💛💚💙🧡💞💘More info in ln linkhttps://t.co/BY4soFZ8hB — Cyril Roy Palmer (@Boogiehanna) March 20, 2019

The popular Instagram skater could be facing an accessory to attempted murder charges or felony murder charges based on the recommended mandatory minimum. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

The music video for his song One Shot was released following his arrest.

Many fans have supported the popular skater and rapper with the hashtag #FREECROY.

The Go Fund Me campaign makes a case for C-Roy’s character with the following:

“Cyril Palmer (C-Roy), he’s a role model to teen skaters and an example to kids by living a drug-free life. He’s been known to offer the shirt off his back and open his home to any skater in need, often making himself available to kids and even teaching them new skills – so much so that they started calling him ‘Dad.’”

C-Roy has over 100,000 followers on Instagram and could raise the funds he requires if every follower donated $5.