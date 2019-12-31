Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!
Crew Leach death: GoFundMe for Brittani Boren Leach and husband Jeff raises $120k in four days
31st December 2019 9:35 AM ET
YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach has suffered a terrible tragedy this Christmas. Her 3-month-old baby, Crew, has sadly died. The child was discovered unresponsive while napping on December 25 He sadly passed away on Monday.
A GoFundMe was set up four days ago by Corey Walton to help the family during this traumatic time. As of writing, the fund had already surpassed its target of $100,000 with folks pledging $119,377, and that figure looks set to continue climbing.
The GoFundMe page organizer states that page “has been opened up to offer encouragement, in every form possible, there is no need for the family to have to worry about anything other than the well being of their son and their family.”
It gives a little bit of detail about when and why baby Crew was rushed to the hospital and finished with “Thank you and God Bless! Psalm 27:5.”
Join these Celebrity discussions on our forum!
Beginning with an Instagram post on Thursday, Brittani has detailed online a lot of the trauma and heartbreak she and her husband Jeff have endured over the past week. The first post showed an image of Brittani holding Crew’s little hand. She informs us that Crew had stopped breathing, and she asks us to fall down on our “knees and beg God for a miracle.”
View this post on Instagram
I don’t have any words right now, other than to desperately ask for your prayers. Not the kind that you say “I’m praying for you” and don’t, but the kind where you fall on your knees and beg God for a miracle. While at a relative’s house last night, Crew laid down for a nap and when I went to check on him, he was not breathing. We are living a nightmare, and I’m dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can’t be real.
There followed a series of several posts over the next few days, which showed Leach and husband, Jeff, by Crew’s bedside, and also a heartbreaking photo of herself crying alone. In the posts, she writes of the overwhelming difficulty of it all as they come to learn baby Crew won’t survive.
View this post on Instagram
It’s all just too much. All of it. I know God has a plan for this, but I’m really really mad at him right now. I cry behind the bathroom door while Jeff holds me, because in the room over everyone else gets to laugh and go on with their lives, and it makes me so angry. Running tests on my sons body to see how his organs are functioning before they take them. Pumping breastmilk just to pour it down the drain. Hearing a baby cry. Seeing a baby his age. Shopping Nordstrom for the dress I’ll wear to my son’s funeral. It’s all too much. I’m sorry to vent, but this is my heart. And I need all the prayers to get through this. #crewscrew
In her last post on Thursday, she confirms that Crew has passed away.”Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today,” she wrote. She included a drawing of Jesus holding Crew.
View this post on Instagram
Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today. I rode on the bed with him to the O.R, with Jeff walking beside me as the surgical team pushed us through the halls. People lined the halls to pay their respects to our little hero and then we said the hardest goodbye of our lives. I’m not very good with words right now, because my heart hurts and I’m angry. Crew’s Story has reached masses, and it selfishly hurts me that it has. I’m thankful for all the love and support that we have been shown, but please keep in mind that we can see your comments, questions and conversations with one another. Put yourself in our shoes(which is impossible to do) and ask yourself If you’d want to read what you’re about to write or say. Right now Crew is dancing and playing in Heaven with Jeff’s brother, great grandparents, a little brother I never met, and some very special little boys. And one day we hope we to meet the 3 or 4 little lives that he has saved. But right now there’s a big hole in my heart and my arms feel empty. Please continue to pray for our strength in coming hours, days, weeks and years. This picture was sent to us, and to whomever drew it, thank you. 💙
Crew’s organs were taken for donation, and Brittani wrote about how Crew would be taken into an operating room and could “potentially save 3 to 4 babies lives.”
We wish the Leach family all the best for the future at this incredibly sad time.