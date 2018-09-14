Cravings by Chrissy Teigen: Everything you need to know

Get ready for Chrissy Teigen in your home! Not literally but a new line is coming to Target so you can certainly decorate like John Legend’s wife.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen is the name of the new line. It’s all set to launch on Sept. 30.

The new Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection will contain 40 houseware items and it’s super affordable too! From $4 glasses to a 12-piece cookware set that runs $120, the Cravings collection is making kitchenware both stylish and affordable.

Also included in the new Target line will be cutlery, dutch ovens, and a range of other cooking tools to help serve up a tasty meal.

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen line at Target is nice enough to use for entertaining but it’s also affordable enough for everyday cooking. And knowing that Chrissy is a huge fan of food, we’re excited to check this new line out.

As for why she picked Target for a collaboration, that was a no-brainer. Chrissy Teigen has worked with Target before and it was a great experience for both sides.

“We have a great relationship with Chrissy and have worked with her in a number of ways over the years—from her first modeling job being in a Target catalog to her starring in our 2016 holiday campaign,” said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target.

“When we learned she was launching her own kitchen and tabletop line, we both knew it would be right at home at Target.”