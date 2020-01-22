Courtney Stodden announces Doug Hutchison divorce with racy bathroom selfie Instagram post

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Courtney Stodden announced her divorce from Doug Hutchinson by posting a racy bathroom selfie on Instagram letting her followers know she is single again.

The blonde bombshell is wasting no time making it clear she is no longer a married lady. Courtney was showing off her assets in a skimpy black tank top and short shorts. Fans were quick to congratulate her on her new start in life, as well as remarking on how fantastic she looks.

Doug and Courtney made headlines when they got married because shew was 16 years old and he was 50 years old. Her parents gave their permission for Courtney to get married since she was a minor.

Their shocking age difference and his character actor status in Hollywood soon made them reality TV magnets. Courtney and Doug appeared on various shows, including Couples Therapy, U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother, and Celebs Go Dating. She also made a name for herself by posting sexy pictures all over social media.

News that Courtney and Doug had split first broke in 2017. He never officially responded to her filing, which prolonged the divorce proceedings.

Plus, Courtney told TMZ there was no prenuptial agreement. She was also declared the breadwinner of the family thanks to her many paid appearances.

Divorce documents obtained by TMZ show Doug gets the dog, an Italian Greyhound, as well as a Jeep wrangler, all of his retirement money and proceeds from his personal website.

Courtney is walking away with all the furniture and appliances in their home. They are dividing up their bank accounts and life insurance policies.

The former couple did not have any children. Sadly, Courtney suffered a miscarriage back in 2016, a year before she decided to end the marriage.

Now, two years after she filed to dissolve the marriage, it is over. Doug Hutchinson and Courtney Stodden are divorced. Courtney announced her news in a racy bathroom selfie that she posted to Instagram with the caption, “I’m officially divorced today.”