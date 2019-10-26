Counting On: Kendra Caldwell didn’t feel like a good wife to Joseph Duggar while pregnant with son Garrett

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar opened up a bit about their marriage on a recent episode of Counting On. While Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were babysitting some of their grandchildren, the married couples were able to spend some quality time together.

It all started with a letter from Jim Bob and Michelle on the Counting On season premiere that read, “We, Jim Bob and Michelle, often say that expectations ruin relationships. Looking back did you go into your marriage with any expectations? If so, what were they and have they been met? What expectations do you have now?”

It turns out that both Kendra and Joseph did go into their marriage two years ago with a set of expectations and even Joseph admitted that he didn’t expect things to be the way they were in that first year. He didn’t expect her to be sick for so long while she was pregnant either.

“We were so blessed to have Garrett right away and we wouldn’t change that but it definitely did add a different dynamic to our marriage,” Kendra confessed. “For me, it was kind of hard because I felt like I don’t feel like I’m a good wife. But you were really gracious and really sweet and understanding.”

As Counting On viewers know, Kendra and Joseph are expecting their second child now, growing their family from three to four. Kendra is due with her little girl in just a few weeks. Their announcement came this past spring and she joins two of her sisters-in-law who are also expecting little girls in November.

Kendra will join Lauren Swanson and Anna Duggar in the girl mom club. None of the women have shared their due dates but they are due within days of one another. Which Duggar woman will have the first November baby?

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.