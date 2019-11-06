Cooper Hefner net worth: How rich is Hugh Hefner’s newly married son in 2019?

Cooper Hefner, one of the sons of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, married Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne in a low-key courthouse wedding ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on Monday. The couple tied the knot at the Ventura County courthouse after their engagement in London in August 2015.

Scarlett took to Instagram on November 4 to announce that she and Cooper were “legally married.” She shared a photo of herself and Cooper standing in the Ventura County courthouse. Fans also noticed that Byrne had changed her last name on her Instagram page to Hefner.

“Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married,” she wrote. “We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family.”

Byrne, 29, who posed nude for Playboy in the March/April 2017 issue of the magazine, is known for playing Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter series. She also portrayed Nora Hildegard in The Vampire Diaries and Alexis Glass-Mason in Falling Skies.

Cooper Hefner also took to Instagram to announce that he and Byrne had made it “officially legal.”

“Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner,” he wrote. “I love you dearly and very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead. I love you, Scarlett.”

Who is Cooper Hefner?

Cooper Hefner is one of Hugh Hefner’s four children. He was born on September 4, 1991, in Los Angeles, to Hugh Hefner and his second wife Kimberly Conrad, who won Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in January 1988 and Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 1989.

Cooper attended Ojai Valley School and Chapman University.

He started working for his father’s company while he was still in college. But he left Playboy Enterprises in 2016, following a disagreement with the former Playboy CEO Scott Flanders and started a media company called HOP (Hefner Operations & Productions).

He returned to Playboy Enterprises a few months later and was named chief creative officer and later, chief of global partnership.

Multiple sources confirmed in April 2019 that Cooper was leaving the company to launch a new media company and a digital content platform that will feature both news and adult content. The digital content platform was initially called Hefpost, but Cooper’s social media accounts currently identify him as the CEO of StagDaily expected to launch in 2020.

How much is Cooper Hefner’s net worth in 2019?

Cooper Hefner’s exact net worth is a matter of speculation. However, he is believed to have inherited millions from his dad’s estate, reportedly worth at least $43 million.

Hugh Hefner, who founded Playboy magazine in 1953, died in September 2017 at the age of 91. He left the bulk of his fortune to his third wife Crystal, and four children: Cooper, David, Marston, and Christie. This means that Cooper is likely worth a few million at least.