Cooke Maroney has a very high net worth: Here’s how much he’s valued at in 2019

Cooke Maroney and actress Jennifer Lawrence tied the knot on Saturday in a lavish ceremony at the historic Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. The ceremony was attended by celebrity friends of the couple including Adele, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, and Kris Jenner.

Maroney, 34, and Lawrence, 28, reportedly met back in May 2018, having been introduced by J-Law’s friend, Laura Simpson. They were first seen together in public, walking arm-in-arm in New York City, in June 2018.

Jennifer and Cooke confirmed their engagement back in February 2019, following rumors that were sparked when J-Law was spotted wearing a “massive rock” while out on a dinner date with Maroney in New York.

“He’s my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing,” Jennifer later said during a June 2019 interview on the podcast NAKED with Catt Sandler. “It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person in the planet and you’re like, ‘you can’t leave.’ So I wanted to take that offer.”

Fans of Jennifer Lawrence have been asking about her new hubby Cooke Maroney. They want to know what he does for a living and how much is his net worth in 2019.

If you’ve also been wondering, here is everything you need to now.

Who is Cooke Maroney?

Maroney is the director of the high-end Gladstone art gallery in New York City. The gallery boasts a collection of some of the best contemporary artwork in New York City.

Gladstone art gallery represents high-profile artists, such as the painters Carroll Dunham (Lena Dunham’s dad) and Richard Prince, and sculptors Anish Kapoor and Matthew Barney (Icelandic musician Björk’s ex-boyfriend).

Maroney is well-known in New York high society circles and frequently attends major cultural (art, fashion and film) events.

Maroney attended high school in Middlebury, Vermont. He is a graduate of art history from New York University. Before his directorship at Gladstone art gallery, he worked at New York’s Gagosian gallery.

His Instagram account, which has nearly 2,000 followers, is private.

How much is Maroney’s net worth in 2019?

Cooke Maroney’s exact net worth is unknown. Some sources claim that he is worth about $25 million. This estimate of Maroney’s net worth is apparently based on estimates of the value of his art gallery business.

Although the claim that Maroney’s net worth is $25 million is unconfirmed, many fans immediately concluded that he must be wealthy, based on estimates of the value of the engagement ring he gave Lawrence. Lawrence publicly displayed the diamond ring for photographers at Christian Dior’s presentation during Paris Fashion Week in February 2019.

Experts estimated the value of the massive diamond ring to be about $200,000.