Cole Younger death: Tributes pour in after inspirational LA photographer dies

29th May 2019 7:53 AM ET
Cole Younger dead
Inspirational LA-based photographer Cole Younger has passed away. Pic credit: Matt D’Avella/YouTube

Popular Los Angeles-based photographer Cole Younger has died. The influential photographer is best known for capturing stunning images of the city of LA on Instagram.

Before becoming a photographer, Cole Younger struggled with drug use, and started his career to deal with depression. He became known for his visually beautiful photographs, raising awareness of homelessness in LA, and inspiring others.

He had over 280,000 Instagram followers at the time of his passing.

Haven’t shot in the city in a minute.

Younger’s cause of death has not been revealed. In a podcast with Matt D’Avella, Cole Younger revealed that his parents were not around when growing up and he was homeless on the streets of LA.

Cole’s mother was a heroin addict and his father was involved with motorcycle gangs. Due to living homeless and selling drugs, Younger got to know people around Los Angeles and told their stories through his photographs.

Several tributes have poured in for the late photographer with many praising his inspirational photography and his involvement with the community.

Cole Younger started his photography career with an iPhone 4 and continued to develop his craft and build a following. He photographed many local LA icons including Snoop Dogg, YG, James Harden and many more.

LA Veteranos

You can view Cole Younger’s Instagram here. He worked with Adidas and appeared in their Billboard campaign for Adidas Originals.

