Cole Younger death: Tributes pour in after inspirational LA photographer dies

Popular Los Angeles-based photographer Cole Younger has died. The influential photographer is best known for capturing stunning images of the city of LA on Instagram.

Before becoming a photographer, Cole Younger struggled with drug use, and started his career to deal with depression. He became known for his visually beautiful photographs, raising awareness of homelessness in LA, and inspiring others.

He had over 280,000 Instagram followers at the time of his passing.

Younger’s cause of death has not been revealed. In a podcast with Matt D’Avella, Cole Younger revealed that his parents were not around when growing up and he was homeless on the streets of LA.

Cole’s mother was a heroin addict and his father was involved with motorcycle gangs. Due to living homeless and selling drugs, Younger got to know people around Los Angeles and told their stories through his photographs.

Several tributes have poured in for the late photographer with many praising his inspirational photography and his involvement with the community.

Really heartbroken about Cole Younger 😢 Nicest guy I’ve ever met. Welcomed me with the widest arms anytime I was ever in LA. Treated me like family… so sad. — Elise Swopes (@Swopes) May 29, 2019

Wow. I just found out Cole Younger passed. My #1 photographer who was always involved in his community and always had a message along with his pictures. R.I.P to the GOAT — 𝕍𝕠𝕟𝕥𝕖 ⚡️ (@dvonteburke) May 29, 2019

Cole Younger was one of the first photographers I ever followed on IG. His work was always very inspiring and meaningful to me. I’m truly speechless right now… a true artist gone too soon. RIP Cole 🙏🏼 — 𝙻𝚒𝚣 𝚁𝚎𝚢𝚎𝚜. (@elzvbthr) May 29, 2019

One of my favorite photographers passed away this is crazy…just remembering how much my friends and I looked up to him in the beginning, he really showed the city of la for what it was gone way too soon… Rip Cole younger man ☹️ — ( ˘ ³˘) (@eatscuIo) May 29, 2019

Cole Younger started his photography career with an iPhone 4 and continued to develop his craft and build a following. He photographed many local LA icons including Snoop Dogg, YG, James Harden and many more.

You can view Cole Younger’s Instagram here. He worked with Adidas and appeared in their Billboard campaign for Adidas Originals.