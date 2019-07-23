Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart broke up: What we know about the split

Bughead is over in real life. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly called it quits after two years together.

The relationship between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart was kept under wraps for the most part. They were not super public with their love affair and romance. In 2017, rumblings that Cole and Lili were an item but it wasn’t until the following year that they were seen kissing in Paris. The pair made their formal debut at the 2018 Met Gala.

News of the split comes as the Riverdale cast members have had a rough year. Earlier this year, Luke Perry (Fred Andrews) passed away unexpectedly while the cast was finishing filming the season. Both Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart spoke out about their relationship with the actor, mentioning how important his influence was.

ComicCon was held this past weekend and that is where the news of the split spread like wildfire. There has been no concrete reason given for why Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart split up. The two were decent to one another while at the event for the panels where they were seated side by side but when it was time to mingle, they reportedly went their separate ways.

Both Sprouse and Reinhart have been busy filming movies while also keeping up with Riverdale. He was in Five Feet Apart and she is in the film Hustlers. Could their grueling schedules have had anything to do with them splitting up?

Right now, neither have commented on their split and, likely, they won’t. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart didn’t live out their love in public. While they did occasionally share photos of themselves or of one another, it wasn’t constant like some other celebrity couples do.

For fans, Bughead will never be the same. As Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart navigate life without each other, some fans are hoping they will come back and reconcile. Whatever the reason for the split, it was proven this weekend that they can remain amicable in a professional setting.