Clint and Tracie from Love After Lockup return to Instagram following season finale

17th March 2019 11:11 AM ET

Clint and Tracie from Love After Lockup received a lot of attention as Season 2 aired. His parents were hesitant about his relationship with her, warning him several times about what he could get into by being with her.

Ignoring all the warnings, Clint was determined to marry Tracie the day following her release from lockup. Their relationship didn’t see a lot of air time, it was mostly footage of him trying to figure out if the two would remain together following her skipping out on him after their wedding.

Instagram official

It has been just over a week since the season finale of Love After Lockup aired. Clint and Tracie had been quiet on social media following the show airing, which led to speculation that they may have split up once again.

The couple finally returned to Instagram under Clint’s handle to share a photo of the two of them together. He confirms they are still together and both appear to be happy. In fact, Tracie looks much healthier following her appearance on the season finale where it was clear the drugs she was using took a toll on her health.

His account can be followed without requesting, but Tracie’s account is still private at the moment.

Love After Lockup update

When the show finished airing, the update given was that Clint and Tracie planned on renewing their vows.

He was fired from his job at the hotel by his ex-wife and began working for his parents. It is unknown if they are still actively involved in Clint’s life following his reconciliation with Tracie, especially after the debacle with the rental car she stole.

At this point, the two appear to be happy together, though their future remains unknown at this time.

Love After Lockup returns this summer on WEtv.