Cliff Dixon dead: Erica Mena’s ex ‘shot and killed’ after celebrating his birthday

Cliff Dixon has reportedly been shot and killed as he celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday morning.

According to a Fox5 Atlanta report, which has been identified locally as involving Dixon, he was shot and robbed at a strip mall outside the nightclub where he was celebrating.

A gunman escaped on foot and Dixon was reportedly found wounded and taken to hospital where he died from his wounds. No arrest has been made so far.

Love and Hip Hop star Erica Mena was in a relationship with Dixon last year before becoming engaged to Safaree Samuels a short time after.

Cliff Dixon was reportedly shot dead at his birthday party or after leaving the nightclub. Dixon was affiliated with Kevin Durant but was known for dating reality TV stars India Love and Erica Mena. Details about his shooting have not been revealed by law enforcement as the time of writing.

New York rapper Dave East confirmed his death on Twitter with a tribute.

Last year, Erica Mena was arrested alongside Cliff Dixon near Atlanta after an altercation. According to TMZ, the former couple was taken to jail after the police were called due to a heated argument between Mena and Dixon.

Cliff Dixon was arrested for trespassing while Erica was taken into custody for alleged weed possession.

Cliff Dixon’s last Instagram post was an advertisement for his birthday celebration on March 20th at the SL Lounge Atlanta at 4186 Buford Highway Suite C, Atlanta, Georgia. This is where the 32-year-old was reportedly shot dead.

Many tributes have poured in for the rapper:

Imagine losing your life on the night that you’re literally celebrating it. This is a lesson to everyone. Celebrate your life every day. You never know if you will get another one to do it. RIP Cliff Dixon. Praying for all of his family & friends. The streets are cold & corny AF! pic.twitter.com/ASWEeX3TpP — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) March 21, 2019

RIP to the youngin Cliff Dixon…remember seein the kid down the Farms wit his folks KD and those guys… — Diego Johnson (@CiTLR_Diego) March 21, 2019

We will update this story with new information as soon as we have it.