Claudia Oshry: Who is blogger accusing Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual assault?

Claudia Oshry, a blogger, comedian, and social media personality, has accused Boyz n the Hood actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual assault. The accusations all came during a recent episode of her podcast, The Morning Toast.

According to Oshry, 24, when she was a 16-year-old high school girl, Cuba Gooding Jr. put his finger “up her butt” without her consent.

She said that she did not go to the police when it happened because at just 16 years old, she was an underage girl at a night club and she thought she would get into trouble if she went to the police.

But the Boyz n the Hood star has denied the allegation which comes only days after a woman accused him of groping her at a night club in Manhattan. Although Gooding Jr. admitted that he touched the woman on the thigh as a friendly gesture after she said she liked his movie Snow Dogs, he denied touching her breast.

Gooding Jr.’s attorney, Mark Heller, also denied a second allegation by an unidentified woman who said Gooding Jr. grabbed her buttocks at a restaurant in NYC in 2008.

Oshry’s accusation is the third so far, but his lawyer Mark Heller said that the incident never happened and that Gooding Jr. does not know Oshry.

Gooding turned himself in to the police on Thursday, following the allegation by the first accuser. He was charged with “misdemeanor forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree,” according to TMZ.

Who is Claudia Oshry?

Claudia Oshry is the daughter of Pamela Geller, a right-wing political commentator and activist, who gained notoriety in the mid-2000s for her anti-Muslim activism.

Oshry is a blogger, a comedian, and social media personality, best known to her fans as Girl With No Job. She has more than 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 20,000 on Twitter.

Her career as a social media star began when she started posting gripping commentary to Tumblr about her internship experience during her freshman year at New York University. She was eventually fired for repeatedly calling in sick. But she continued posting her commentary about not wanting a job to her blog which she titled Girl With No Job.

She moved her content to Instagram and SnapChat soon after and quickly gained millennial followers. With 3 million followers on Instagram alone, she does not need a job anymore as top brands and channels, such as Uber, Food Network, and HGTV, pay her to plug their products.

Oshry and her sister Jackie hosted the talk show The Morning Breath on the tech platform Oath. The show offered “the latest celebrity, pop culture, business, tech and science news” to a millennial and Gen Z audience.

Oath canceled the show in March 2018 after it came to light that she was the daughter of Pamela Geller. Although she and her sister Jackie tried to distance themselves from their mother’s extreme anti-Muslim views, some of Claudia’s past anti-Muslim Twitter posts quick came to light, including one in which she alleged that the former President Barack Obama was a Muslim.

She later took to Instagram to offer an apology, but the damage had been done.

But undaunted by the incident, she started The Morning Toast podcast in March 2018. The Morning Toast is an entertainment news show which she co-hosts with her sister Jackie. The show is streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.

Her hit comedy show The Dirty Jeans Tour has been selling out theaters and clubs across the country recently and she is scheduled to take the show to Toronto at the Queen Elizabeth Theater in November.

She has been featured on several top shows, including The Today Show, Candidly Nicole, The Steve Harvey Show, and Say Yes to the Dress.