The new CJ1 kicks arrived in another shock drop last night, but for those who didn’t have quick fingers, securing a pair was a tough task. Travis Scott Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1’s were available briefly online — along with other merch — but sold out within a matter of minutes. Luckily, there will be an opportunity to get them in stores soon, with an official release date now revealed.

Travis Scott Cactus Jack CJ1 shock drop

The newest kicks are a collaboration involving hip-hop star Travis Scott and Nike. As seen below they feature that classic Air Jordan style with a brown, black, and white colorway. They had sneakerheads going crazy as the online shock drop arrived.

@KeithAdam10 i just copped a size 11 travis scott 1 on the shock drop, suggestions for selling now or holding for the future? thanks pic.twitter.com/GHY7EdsSQs — Dr. Pump, M.D. (@drpump_md) May 1, 2019

The CJ1 shock drop was a surprise release which made the new sneakers available online for a limited sales run. The occasion? Travis Scott’s birthday, April 30. The “Sicko Mode” artist is officially 27 now and still making bank thanks to his music, tours…and kicks.

Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner threw him a lavish birthday party with a venue fully decked out in Cactus Jack. It event included a Nike trainer cake for a nice touch, per Daily Mail.

Travis Scott Cactus Jack AJ1 release date, resales

A tweet from a popular sneaker reseller indicates that the CJ1s are fetching high prices already. Bids are coming in from $1,250 to $1,500 for the popular new kicks for those fans who have to have a pair ahead of the masses.

Here’s the current market situation on Travis Scott 1s 😳 Do you guys feel like these will stay at this price point or continue to drop 📉https://t.co/i5XOyMHgAU pic.twitter.com/jI2XD5vJ5Q — Brickometer (@brickometer) April 30, 2019

There had already been several Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1 shock drops back in February when Scott performed at the Grammys.

For those who missed out on the latest one, have no fear. Scott’s popular new shoes are on their way to stores. According to Nike, the official release date is May 11 in select stores around the world.

Those aren’t the only items sold out either. Scott also offers shirts, pants, a hoodie, and a track jacket for fans. Check out more of Travis Scott’s collection at his official website here.