Chuy Bravo dies in Mexico City: Chelsea Handler and others give touching tributes

In some sad news, Chuy Bravo died on Saturday night. Following his death, his long-time friend Chelsea Handler took to social media to pay tribute to her beloved “nugget.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Chuy Bravo cause of death remains unknown. However, the site mentioned that Bravo was in Mexico City and had been rushed to a hospital with a “terrible stomach ache.”

Bravo’s family said that they were told on Sunday that he had passed away.

Who was Chuy Bravo?

Chuy Bravo was a Mexican-American actor who gained a lot of popularity when he worked as the sidekick of Chelsea Handler on her series Chelsea Lately from 2007-2014.

The comedian was also a restauranteur who owned his own Chuy’s restaurant chain.

Bravo had dwarfism and stood 4 feet 3 inches. He had been very public about his life’s struggles as well, as he is a recovering alcoholic and was also a cancer survivor following a 2012 battle with prostate cancer.

He was also an actor and appeared in movies such as The Sex Trip, The Honeymooners, and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

Chelsea Handler pays tribute to Chuy Bravo

Chelsea Handler took to social media to pay tribute to Chuy Bravo following over a decade of friendship.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine.”

Friend Heather McDonald also paid tribute to Chuy Bravo with a touching post on Instagram, asking fans to keep his family in their prayers and to remember the joy he brought to those around him.

Jenny Mollen wrote that he was one of the greats and sent her love.

Chris Franjola wrote that Chuy Bravo was an inspiration as he went through so much, “faced with many adversities in life, Chuy never seemed to let any of it break his spirit.”

Chuy Bravo turned 63 last week. Bravo’s family had an immediate service for him on Sunday and his body was cremated.