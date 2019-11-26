Christian Huff: Who is Sadie Robertson’s new husband?

Christian Huff married Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame and Dancing with the Stars alumni on Monday at the Robertson family farm in Louisiana. They exchanged vows with family and friends at a large wedding which included some 600 people guests. But who is Christian Huff?

The couple first met in Florida where they were introduced to each other by friends, and that they have been dating since September 2018. Christian proposed to Sadie on June 9 of this year, which was his birthday.

The 21-year-old is a student at Auburn University in Alabama, where he is studying Business Management. He is a devout Christian, as is Sadie herself. He was brought up in the Niceville area of Florida, where he was a baseball player.

Huff is clearly a romantic as we can see from the way he proposed to Sadie.

In a video posted to Instagram by Sadie, we see Christian carry the bride to be to a secluded area under some trees, near a lake. There is a chair and a bottle of champagne in a cooler waiting for them. After a moment Christian gets down on one knee and produces a ring in the manner of a traditional proposal.

While he does not have the same level of social media influence as his new wife, Christian has already amassed over 150,000 followers on Instagram. We can see from his posts that he is loves sports, with winter and water sports both featured heavily.

He is hardly what you would call a prolific poster, but the majority of Christian Huff’s posts are of him and his beloved new wife.

He clearly has the blessing of Sadie’s mother, who posted online that her daughter was getting married to the “most amazing man”.

The happy couple is celebrating their marriage with a honeymoon in Mexico.