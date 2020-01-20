Chrissy Teigen nearly followed John Legend to Nigeria just so she could meet Michael from 90 Day Fiance

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

It’s no secret that Chrissy Teigen is one of 90 Day Fiance’s most high-profile fans, and recently she revealed that she was tempted to travel with her husband, John Legend, just so she could pop up on Michael in Nigeria.

Chrissy is very active on Twitter and many 90 Day Fiance fans follow her there. She often posts about the TLC show and has made it clear numerous times just how obsessed she is. But is she really obsessed enough to hop on a flight and head for Africa just so she can see one of the stars of the show?

Well, if it wasn’t for that enchilada she might have. On Sunday, as many were settling in to watch their favorite show, Chrissy Teigen revealed just how close she got to taking a trip.

On Twitter, she wrote, “John went to Nigeria for a couple days and I thought about going, purely to find Michael from 90 days, but…the enchilada has rendered me useless.”

It’s not clear why John Legend has made a trip to Nigeria and many in that region have shared their surprise. In fact, it has been reported that it was Chrissy’s tweet about wanting to tag along to meet Michael that alerted many that he was even there.

And since Angela was just seen recently on her way back out of the African country, it probably wouldn’t thrill her to learn that a supermodel was on her way to visit her man.

While Chrissy didn’t make it out to see Michael in Nigeria this time, there’s always a next time. Or maybe she’ll be able to meet him in the U.S. if Angela and Michael can manage to get his K-1 visa approved or just get married in Nigeria and then make their way back to America on a spousal visa instead.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7 on TLC.